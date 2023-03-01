Save Up to 41% On a New Robot Vacuum That Cleans for You

Chores around the home are seemingly never-ending, but robot vacuums can take some duties off of your plate by keeping your floors tidy for you. While these devices can be costly, they can also free up more of your time to focus on doing the things that are most important to you. Right now, Amazon has marked down prices on select iRobot Roomba vacuums. Starting at just $179, some devices are discounted by as much as 41%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

There are a plethora of vacuum models available at a discount right now, with the being the most affordable option. It's been marked down from $275 to just $179 and comes with dual multisurface brushes, advanced sensors to navigate around furniture and edges, and it can learn your habits to create a customized cleaning schedule for you. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can clean for up to 90 minutes per charge.

Or snag one of our favorite robot vacuums of the year, the . It's $599 right now, saving you $201 off the list price, and it's a great option for pet owners. The J7 Plus adds AI-powered cameras that can recognize and avoid obstacles like dog poop, which can prevent you coming home to a horrific smeared mess. It also includes a self-emptying bin that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. And if you want a robot to mop your floors, too, check out the . It will vacuum and mop at the same time -- and the mop portion automatically lifts away when carpet is detected. Normally $1,100, you can grab this two-in-one model for just $849 right now, saving you $251 on the list price.

Another great choice is the Roomba S9 Plus, which won a CNET Editors' Choice Award in 2022 and remains our pick for the best robot vacuum for pet hair and plush carpets. This vac will build smart maps of your home and automatically detects objects in its path. Its high-efficiency filter traps up to 99% of cat and dog allergens so you can breathe easy. iRobot says it offers 40x the suction power of the 600 series, and in our testing it did pick up every clump of pet hair and more debris than other models we tested at the time. It also has a base that holds up to 60 days of debris so you don't have to think about vacuuming for up to two months and it cleans for up to 120 minutes per charge. And you can get the $1,000 for just $799 right now.

There are plenty of other models available as well, so be sure to shop the available at Amazon. Or check out our roundup of other robot vacuum deals happening now.

