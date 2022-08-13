Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight.

We've highlighted our favorite offers from the Best Buy anniversary sale below, but be sure to check out the to find the right size and features for your entertainment space.

LG A 55-inch screen is exactly what the average person needs to fit nicely in the entertainment hub of the home. This 2022 TV features a NanoCell 4K display with vivid colors and lifelike picture quality. It also comes equipped with a game optimizer and dashboard and supports HDR 10. It even has built-in voice assistant technology.

LG If you're just looking for a sizable set to stream all your favorites, this is a great option. It lacks the game optimizer from above, but you'll still have access to 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and built-in voice assistant.

LG The G1 Series can't be beat when it comes to image quality. That comes at a premium, but right now you can save $400 at Best Buy on this 55-inch top-of-the-line model, making it the best deal you can get on the best picture quality in the OLED game. It's unfortunately not available in all locations, so be sure to enter your ZIP code on the Best Buy site to see if you can snag one near you. Read our LG OLEDG1 series review.

LG And if cost is your biggest concern, check out this 4K TV. It's a little smaller than the others on the list, coming in at 43 inches. We usually recommend 55 inches or more for an entertainment hub, but this is a good size for bedrooms, offices and cozy den areas. It comes with a game optimizer mode, but lacks the voice assistance features of other TVs on this list.

And if these TVs don't quite cut it, you can check out other great deals on TVs we've found that are available right now.