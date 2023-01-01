CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Save Up to 40% on Supplements and Accessories to Hit Your 2023 Goals

From heating pads to vitamins, this one-day sale has everything you need to be a better version of yourself this year.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Now that 2022 is officially behind us, it's time to focus on making the best version of ourselves that we can for 2023. The details of that look different for everyone, but this one-day sale at Amazon has all the gear that you need to start on the right path. From vitamins and supplements to heated feet massagers, smart scales and more, there's something here for everyone.

The sale has a ton of stuff, so you're going to want to browse all of the items that are on sale so you don't miss out on anything. There are some huge discounts available, like 57% off these hair, skin and nail gummies, 16% off this vibrating foam roller to help with recovery, 15% off Omron's blood pressure monitor and so much more. 

Prices start at just under $4 during this sale, but they won't be available for long. Be sure to shop the whole sale now and see what you may need for this upcoming year.

