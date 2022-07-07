Save Up to 40% on Roku Streaming Devices With These Early Prime Day Offers

When it comes to streaming devices, Roku is our favorite brand out there. It claimed the top spot overall, and four out of nine spots total, on our list of the best streaming devices on the market in 2022. And right now, you can grab some of our favorite streaming devices of the year at a bargain. As a part of its ongoing early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a variety of Roku streaming devices. There's no telling how long these deals will be available, but offers have been coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Prime Day, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

You'll find discounts on a variety of different Roku devices at this sale, including the , our overall favorite streaming device for 2022. It offers the most streaming app options, a simple, easy-to-navigate interface and comes with AirPlay built in. You can pick it up on sale for $25 right now, $15 off the usual price. You can also save $20 on our runner-up favorite Roku streaming device, the , which is on sale for just $30 right now. The main difference between this model and the Express 4K Plus is that the Streaming Stick 4K is also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR for a stunning, crisp picture. Its main drawback was its $50 price tag, but with this discount, it's a much more compelling value.

And if you're looking to upgrade your TV's sound as well, you could pick up the for just $90, $40 off the usual price and just $10 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. It was named one of our favorite streaming devices and one of our favorite soundbars for 2022, thanks to the convenience it offers. It hooks up to your TV with an HDMI connection, and offers the same apps and interface as other Roku streamers, a 4K HDR picture and powerful, immersive sound with Dolby Audio.