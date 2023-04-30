Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to 40% on Phone Stands, Grips and More at Clckr's 1-Day Flash Sale

Grab some sleek new phone accessories for less, with price stating at just $12.

Max McHone
2 min read
Several Clckr phone grips against a blue background.
David Carnoy/CNET

There's a good chance that you use your cell phone more than just about anything else you own. So it's worth investing in a few accessories to make sure it's as versatile and helpful as possible. Clckr makes some of our favorite phone accessories on the market, and right now you can snag some for less. You can save up to 40% on grips, stands, wallets, cases and more at its ongoing flash sale, which is set to expire at 10:59 p.m. PT (1:59 a.m. ET) tonight. Be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Clckr's Universal stand and grip is one of our favorite mobile accessories on the market in 2023. It's just 4.2mm thick when folded flat on the back of your phone and opens up into a sturdy stand or one-hand grip for your phone. There's an adhesive version that you can snag for just $12 ($3 off), or if you're an iPhone user you can grab the MagSafe version for $21 ($9 off). And if you prefer to carry all your essentials in one pocket, Clckr also has a wallet stand that you can grab on sale right now. It has the same stand and grip attachment built-in, but can also hold up to three cards at a time. You can snag the adhesive version for $20 ($5 off), or grab the MagSafe version for $28 ($12 off). Clckr also makes sleek cases that have it's stand and grip built-in. They come in a variety of styles for the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, with prices ranging from $18 to $32 at this sale.

