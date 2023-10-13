X
Help Reduce E-Waste With Up to 40% Off Grid Studio's Exploded Tech Art

Save anywhere between 15% and 40% off Grid Studio's awesome tech artwork this weekend only.

Grid Studio iPhone 4S
When it comes to putting artwork on your wall you have plenty of options. Sure, you could put a family portrait up there or get something arty from the local market. Or you could display a little piece of history instead. Grid Studio has made a name for itself as the company that takes technology apart and turns it into art, and now it's offering some big discounts across its many wares.

Right now you can save up to 40% on artwork that includes exploded Game Boys, old iPhones and more. Some of these special discounts are automatically applied, but you'll need to enter the discount code W15 for those that aren't.

You'll need to be quick, too. These special prices will only run until Monday, which means this weekend is the time to act. The only real question is which Grid Studio product you'll choose.

The two special offers available right now include the Apple iPhone 4S, which is down to just $99. Usually $169, this piece is perfect for any Apple enthusiast, with an exploded view of the 2011 device in an A3 frame. If you're a handheld gaming enthusiast, check out the Grid Game Boy Pocket. This Nintendo classic is discounted by $100 right now, meaning you'll pay just $129 during this sale. 

Outside of those specials, you can save 15% on all other products, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Just be sure to use the coupon code W15 at checkout for maximum savings. Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so that you get exactly what you want.

