We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to 40% on Apparel, Safety Gear and More During Moosejaw's Summer Sale

Want new gear for less? Check out this clearance sale right now.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A red backpack next to a blue cooler on a yellow background
Moosejaw

Moosejaw is back with a brand new deal on past styles for less. Right now, you can pick up products from across a number of categories including apparel for hiking, swimming, biking and more for up to 40% off. Plus, there is essential footwear to keep your feet warm, dry and protected no matter what you're doing.

See at Moosejaw

Starting with footwear, you can find both casual and tactical gear for high-impact activities. Cyclists can get a good grip on bikes with this Sidi Swift Air Cycling shoe for $92 (save $78). Women who need a good running shoe can hit the pavement with this Altra women's Rivera shoe for $97 (save $33), and men can get Altra shoes for the same price too.

Hiking and camping gear is abundant. If you don't already have a hammock, take a look at this $52 Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Outfitters hammock, which is down $23. When you're ready to take in the scenery around you, do it with this Alps Mountaineering Escape chair with a removable footrest staring at $67 (save $33). And if you want a cold drink, use a Hydro Flask 12-ounce cooler cup with prices starting at $19. 

If you need apparel, as always, you'll find options for everything you need from casual clothes to gear to brave the cold weather for men, women and kids. For more must-haves for your next trip, make your next stop Moosejaw for discounted products.