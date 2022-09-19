Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Save Up to 39% on Some of Anker's Most Popular Charging Accessories

Stay charged and connected with great deals on Anker charging accessories on Amazon.

Dead phone, headphones or tablet? We've all been there and it's no fun. With thousands of different gadgets out there -- from wearables like smartwatches to portable electronics like laptops -- there just as many options when it comes to chargers for those devices. It's important to have top-of-the-line gear to keep your electronics juiced and few brands can top Anker in that department. Right now, you can get up to 39% off select Anker charging accessories for a limited time only.

See at Amazon

Anker is my go-to for chargers. I have a portable charger that can provide up to 72 charges for a phone and I never travel without it. It's been such a help in tight situations. Anker has a comparable foldable wireless magnetic portable charger for MagSafe iPhones for just $45 (save $15). Although it comes in five different colors, the misty blue and interstellar gray chargers are the only ones on sale right now.

If you're on the go and often in your vehicle, consider investing in this two-port USB-C car charger that will quickly charge your iPhone or Android phone. It's 27% off, so instead of $33, you can get it for $24 (and save $9). If you need some charging cables, Anker is offering a two-pack of USB-C to USB-C cables for $17 (save $11) and five USB-C to Lightning cables for $37 (save $23). Check out some other great deals below.

Power strip with 2 outlets, 3 USB ports
$26 at Amazon
Wireless charging station with 20W charger
$40 at Amazon
8-in-1 USB hub and card reader
$56 at Amazon
4-port charging station
$75 at Amazon

