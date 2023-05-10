Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to $370 on Hands-Free Amazon Omni Series TVs at Woot's Refurb Sale

Today only, you can snag a refurbished model of one of these advanced Fire TVs with voice control for hundreds off.

Max McHone
An Amazon Omni Series TV against an orange background.
Amazon

Tired of rummaging through the couch cushions to find your TV remote? With an Amazon Omni Series Fire TV, you can control the power, volume and more using just the sound of your voice, and right now, you can snag one at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of refurbished models on sale where you can save as much as $370 compared to the original list price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

One of the most impressive and convenient features of Omni Series TVs is that they have a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in, which allows for totally hands-free control. You can turn the TV on and off, launch apps, browse shows and movies and much more using just the sound of your voice. And that convenience is paired with a hi-res 4K display that supports HDR 10 and HLG for vibrant colors and sharp contrast. There are three different sizes available, and you can snag the 50-inch model for $240, the 55-inch model for $290 or the 65-inch model for $390. All units have been inspected and tested by Amazon directly, and come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty

