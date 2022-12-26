CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to 37% On Anker Cords, Power Banks and Other Charging Accessories

It's always a good idea to have a spare charger or two on hand, and right now you can stock up for less.
An Anker power bank against a yellow background.
Anker

Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 37% off Anker charging accessories, including power banks, cables, wall chargers and more. Many of these deals are set to expire at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

It's always a good idea to have some spare charging cables laying around, and right now you can stock up for less. Apple users can pick up this 6-foot bio-nylon Lightning cable for $17, $8 off, and Android users can snag the USB-C version for $16, which is $7 off the usual price. And if you need a spare wall charger as well, you can snag this Nano II, which has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and supports 65W fast charging, on sale for $38, which is $22 off the usual price. And if you don't want to worry about having to find an open outlet when your battery is low, you can pick up this MagGo battery pack for just $35, which is $15 off the usual price. It has a 5,000-mAh battery, is less than half an inch thick and is designed for iPhones with a built-in magnet to keep it in place during wireless charging. 

Shopping for a new phone case?

Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.