Save Up to 37% On Anker Cords, Power Banks and Other Charging Accessories

Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 37% off Anker charging accessories, including power banks, cables, wall chargers and more. Many of these deals are set to expire at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's always a good idea to have some spare charging cables laying around, and right now you can stock up for less. Apple users can pick up this for $17, $8 off, and Android users can snag the for $16, which is $7 off the usual price. And if you need a spare wall charger as well, you can snag this , which has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and supports 65W fast charging, on sale for $38, which is $22 off the usual price. And if you don't want to worry about having to find an open outlet when your battery is low, you can pick up this for just $35, which is $15 off the usual price. It has a 5,000-mAh battery, is less than half an inch thick and is designed for iPhones with a built-in magnet to keep it in place during wireless charging.