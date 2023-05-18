Save Up to 35% Sitewide on Fire Pits and Accessories at Solo Stove

Having a fire pit to enjoy cool summer nights is a great way to extend your time outside and make memories with friends and family. However, some models can get pretty pricey. Solo Stove is making it easier to snag one for your next event with its current markdowns. You can save up to 35% on everything sitewide including fire pits, pizza ovens and a variety of other products -- even wood -- making it a great time to invest in a fire pit for your yard. These offers are available now through June 4.

Solo Stove portable fire pits can light up your backyard, a campsite or any other outdoor space you want to bring it to, and you can get accessories to make s'mores or grill food to keep your company fed and warm. Both the Bonfire 2.0 and the mini Mesa earned spots on our roundup of the best fire pits for 2023. You can snag a $140 discount on the first right now, bringing its price down to $260, while the latter is currently available for $80, saving you $40 on its usual list price. There are a ton of other items discounted right now, too, including accessories like stands, gloves, tools and more, so be sure to shop the at Solo Stove to find all the items you'll need this season.

