Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
GABA Supplements to Help Manage StressExpressVPN ReviewNew Tech for Hearing LosBest Solar CompaniesSave Your Google AccountVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit CardsCNET Coupons
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Save Up to 35% Sitewide on Fire Pits and Accessories at Solo Stove

Revamp your backyard with Solo Stove's portable fire pits and accessories without breaking the bank.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Solo Stove's Ranger is displayed near two people wearing shorts and flip flops.
Solo Stove

Having a fire pit to enjoy cool summer nights is a great way to extend your time outside and make memories with friends and family. However, some models can get pretty pricey. Solo Stove is making it easier to snag one for your next event with its current markdowns. You can save up to 35% on everything sitewide including fire pits, pizza ovens and a variety of other products -- even wood -- making it a great time to invest in a fire pit for your yard. These offers are available now through June 4. 

See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove portable fire pits can light up your backyard, a campsite or any other outdoor space you want to bring it to, and you can get accessories to make s'mores or grill food to keep your company fed and warm. Both the Bonfire 2.0 and the mini Mesa earned spots on our roundup of the best fire pits for 2023. You can snag a $140 discount on the first right now, bringing its price down to $260, while the latter is currently available for $80, saving you $40 on its usual list price. There are a ton of other items discounted right now, too, including accessories like stands, gloves, tools and more, so be sure to shop the at Solo Stove to find all the items you'll need this season.  

Read more: 5 Unexpected Ways to Use Your Fire Pit During Every Season of the Year

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image