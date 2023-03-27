Save Up to 33% on Worx Power Tools to Tackle All Your Spring Yard Work

Spring is officially here, and for many of us that means it's time to get back to working in the yard. If you need some new tools to help you turn your lawn into the envy of the neighborhood this year, we've spotted some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering so you can add some new options to your toolbox for less. There's no set expiration for this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With these discounted Worx tools, you're ready to tackle all kinds of jobs this season. If you've got tons of dead leaves and debris to clear out now that the snow is melting, you can pick up this powerful , which includes a battery and charger, for just $120, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. And if you want to save yourself some trips to the yard waste site, you can snag this for $128, which is $42 off. It can shred up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute, and turns 11 bags of leaves into just one bag of mulch.

Or, if you just need to straighten up your lawn, you can pick up this versatile with multiple different settings and angles for $112, saving you $28. There are a few other tools on sale as well, including a , an and a so you can set up anywhere. You can also pick up a spare for $40, $10 off, so you can take on larger jobs without having to stop and recharge.