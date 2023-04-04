Save Up to 33% on a Variety of Kindle E-Readers at Amazon

E-readers have continued to grow in popularity, largely in part to how much more convenient it is to grab one device with all of your favorite books on it instead of lugging around a couple of heavy paperbacks. These devices are compact, ultraportable and offer a wide variety of content for readers of all ages. Right now Amazon has discounted a number of its Kindle devices by . If you've been considering grabbing an e-reader, now is an excellent time to make the jump to digital.

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is the best-value e-reader on the market right now and tops our list of best e-readers of 2023. It's a great entry-level model for anyone wanting to make the switch to digital books. It's compact and has a 6-inch screen, but still boasts 300-ppi resolution. And right now you can save $20 on the ad-supported version in and colors. That brings the cost down to $80, making it the cheapest option in this sale. And if you want to upgrade to the , you can grab it right now for just $100 (save $20).

But if you're a fan of reading while soaking in the tub or sunbathing at the pool, you might want to opt for the 2021 edition of Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite. Not only does it come with a larger 6.8-inch display, but it's also rated IPX8 waterproof, so you don't have to worry about accidental splashes or your device taking a tumble into the water. The ad-supported version is discounted by $40 right now, meaning you can bring home the for just $100. (Or double your storage and grab the for $30 more.)

There are other models available in this sale, including models designed for kids that come with a two-year protection plan and a year of Kindle Kids content included, with prices starting . Be sure to shop the to find the right fit for your needs and budget.