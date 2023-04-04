Alienware m18 Review Dish Soap Spray Solar Panel Investment DASH Diet for Beginners Apple Watch SE Just $219 Home Internet Cheat Sheet New Features in iOS 16.4 Heads Up, Robot
Save Up to 33% on a Variety of Kindle E-Readers at Amazon

Read thousands of books on the go with these budget-friendly ebook readers. Prices start at just $80 right now.

E-readers have continued to grow in popularity, largely in part to how much more convenient it is to grab one device with all of your favorite books on it instead of lugging around a couple of heavy paperbacks. These devices are compact, ultraportable and offer a wide variety of content for readers of all ages. Right now Amazon has discounted a number of its Kindle devices by up to 33%. If you've been considering grabbing an e-reader, now is an excellent time to make the jump to digital. 

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is the best-value e-reader on the market right now and tops our list of best e-readers of 2023. It's a great entry-level model for anyone wanting to make the switch to digital books. It's compact and has a 6-inch screen, but still boasts 300-ppi resolution. And right now you can save $20 on the ad-supported version in black and denim colors. That brings the cost down to $80, making it the cheapest option in this sale. And if you want to upgrade to the ad-free version, you can grab it right now for just $100 (save $20).

But if you're a fan of reading while soaking in the tub or sunbathing at the pool, you might want to opt for the 2021 edition of Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite. Not only does it come with a larger 6.8-inch display, but it's also rated IPX8 waterproof, so you don't have to worry about accidental splashes or your device taking a tumble into the water. The ad-supported version is discounted by $40 right now, meaning you can bring home the 8GB ad-supported model for just $100. (Or double your storage and grab the 16GB ad-free Kindle Paperwhite for $30 more.)

There are other models available in this sale, including models designed for kids that come with a two-year protection plan and a year of Kindle Kids content included, with prices starting as low as $80. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your needs and budget.  

