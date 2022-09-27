Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Stay Happy, Healthy and Hydrated With Up to 31% Off Liquid I.V. Drink Boosters

Stock up on these mix-in electrolyte powder packets for some extra hydration, energy and vitamins whenever and wherever you need them.
2 min read
Liquid I.V. hydration packets
Liquid I.V.

Even in cooler temperatures, staying properly hydrated is critical to staying healthy and feeling your best. Drinking plenty of water is a good place to start, but if you're going to be doing a lot of sweating while training or working, you'll need to replenish your electrolytes, too. Liquid I.V. is a stir-in hydration multiplier and a lower-calorie alternative to sugary sports drinks. And right now, you can stock up on these handy, portable packets at a discount. 

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 31% off packs of Liquid I.V. hydration multipliers and boosters. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

See at Amazon

Liquid I.V. is a drink mix powder that uses CTT, or cellular transport technology, to deliver hydration and electrolytes to the bloodstream more efficiently than water alone. The formula is free of gluten, dairy, soy and GMOs, and is packed full of five essential vitamins -- B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. A single packet contains enough powder for 16 ounces of water, and there are different flavors, including lemon-lime, watermelon, passion fruit and more. You can grab a pack of 16 starting at just $17, $8 down from the usual price. 

There are a few other Liquid I.V. boosters on sale, as well. If you're feeling under the weather, you can grab a 14-pack of the hydration multipliers with immune support, which is on sale for $17, $8 off the usual price. They contain an added blend of vitamin C, zinc and Wellmune to give your immune system a little boost. Or, if you're looking for an alternative to your usual morning coffee, for $17 you can grab a 14-pack of energy multipliers, which contain 100mg of caffeine to help you shake off your morning grogginess.

