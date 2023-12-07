Save Up to $300 on Motorola Phones, Including Its Best Foldables
Some of Motorola's best and most popular phones are available with some pretty deep discounts if you act quickly.
Upgrading to a new phone can be an expensive business, especially if you're into flip phones and or other foldables. Motorola makes some of the best around right now, but it also has some great nonfoldable phones to offer as well. Discounts can be had on a range of Motorola devices today with the bendy Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr included. And with discounts of up to $300 off, it's impossible to go wrong.
At the top of the list is the excellent Razr Plus, a phone that would normally sell for around $1,000, but can now be picked up for just $700. It isn't every day that you get the chance to save $300 on something, but what if you're looking to spend a little less? The Motorola Razr is a great option, too, and right now it's available in multiple colors for just $500, a $200 savings.
Starting with that Razr, this is the 2023 model, which means that it comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There's a 6.9-inch foldable display on the inside and an external display capable of showing notifications, the weather and more. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel affair, while the rear-facing cameras include a main 64-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide. In terms of processing power, the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip is onboard.
The high-end Motorola Razr Plus builds on that by increasing the external display from 1.5 to 3.6 inches, giving more room for richer notifications and whatnot. You also get more storage, with 256GB on offer here. The upgrades continue with the chip -- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 should ensure your apps never miss a beat.
But these aren't the only phones offered with discounts right now, with the following all available for less than you might otherwise have to hand over.
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023: $600 (save $200)
- Motorola Edge 2023: $350 (save $250)
- Moto G Power 5G 2023: $200 (save $100)
- Moto G 5G 2023: $180 (save $70)
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: $250 (save $150)
No matter which phone you opt for, you'll benefit from 5G connectivity and they're all unlocked, so you can pick and choose your carrier, too. Don't fancy saying hello to a new Moto? Be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals before buying anything else.
