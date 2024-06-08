Save Up to $300 on Massage Gear With This Father's Day Sale at Therabody

Massage guns are a great way to relax after a workout, a long day, or whenever you feel you need to settle down into deep-chill mode. Yes, they can get spendy, but there are always ways you can score one for less. If you've been looking for a massage gun for yourself or a loved one, you'll be glad to know Therabody is having a Father's Day sale that offers up some of its most-loved Theragun massage guns for up to $300 off. Amazon and Best Buy are also offering Theragun deals, most of which match the discounts you'd get directly from Therabody.

Therabody is known for its highly rated massage tools that help with postworkout recovery. One of its most highly rated is the Theragun Relief, which is only $129 right now at Therabody, Amazon and Best Buy. It's got three attachments for more-targeted massages. You'll score the biggest savings on the Theragun Pro, which is $300 off its regular price of $599 at Therabody. The Theragun Pro includes six attachments, a travel pouch, two lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a protective case.

You can find additional deals, such as:

For these deals, Therabody accepts your FSA/HSA dollars, which could help you save even more. These deals are available for a limited time or until supplies run out. If you feel the need to shop around, we've got lists of the best budget massage guns and Father's Day gifts so you can find exactly what you want.