Save Up to $300 on Air Purifiers at Molekule's Fall Sale

This summer, we saw wildfires wreak havoc on air quality around the US. And if you want to make sure you're prepared for next year's dry season, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. And right now, you can snag some at a discount. Molekule is currently offering a whopping $300 off the Air Pro, which drops the price down to $715. Or you can grab the compact Air Mini Plus for $310, which is $50 off the usual price. Just be sure to get your order in before these deals expire on Oct. 22.

The Molekule Air Pro is the larger of the two models on sale and is designed for spaces of up to 1,000 square feet, while the smaller Air Mini Plus is designed for smaller rooms of up to 250 square feet. But other than the difference in coverage, both purifiers come with many of the same advanced features, including an auto protect mode that automatically adjusts the fan speed when there's a surge in particle levels. Both models also come equipped with a PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter, which traps and destroys 99.97% of particulates and protects you against dust, dander, mold, gases from smoke and other allergens and pollutants.

The one major downside of these air purifiers is that they're only compatible with Molekule filters, which cost $100 for the Mini Plus and $175 for the Air Pro. If you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best air purifier deals for even more bargains.