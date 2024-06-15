Save up to $300 and Score Freebies During LG's Current Sale

Buying a new TV can quickly get confusing, but that's where we come in. LG has announced discounts of up to $3,000 off on select TVs for LG Member's Week TV deals. LG TVs often land on our lists of great deals. The brand is also offering additional perks that can sweeten their current offers, such as free soundbar and $100 prepaid card while supplies last.

Current TV deals include $1,200 off the 77-inch LG OLED C3, one of our favorite TVs on the market. That brings it down to $2,300 from its regular price of $3,500. You can also score the LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV for $799 off, which makes it $2,200. These are just some of the deals on OLED TVs designed to deliver high resolution, supreme visual contrast and smart capabilities.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

For a limited time, LG is also offering a prepaid $100 card and one free reward: a soundbar, StandbyME smart screen or bendable OLED TV for eligible purchases. To redeem these perks, you must purchase a 2024 TV and leave a review on LG's site. This offer is available until June 23. Buyers must leave a review before July 23. After you've submitted your claim, you'll get your $100 prepaid Mastercard in your email inbox within 30 days. LG will also mail your reward to the address you submit to them.

If you're looking for a new TV from a different brand, we keep an eye on the best OLED TV deals out there. We're also keeping an eye on last-minute Father's Day deals too.