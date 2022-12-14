Save Up to 30% on Winter Gear at REI's Holiday Warm-Up Sale

REI is running a sale for up to through Dec. 19 for those of you who need fashionable coats, hats and other apparel to keep you warm for the rest of the winter.

If you're not a member of REI, you can sign up for a one-time $30 fee that gives you lifetime savings on select clothing. If you remember, you can save up to 40% on outerwear and camping gear. Almost everything on sale for this membership offer is specifically created by REI itself. One of the great things about this particular deal is that everything is already affordable. So the extra savings will give you even more money in your pocket.

When you're on the go, you can grab this for $28 (save 30%). Made with recycled materials, this backpack has breathable stretch mesh shoulder straps, a back panel with a pad that slips out for a sit pad and it even converts into a sack by turning it inside out. When you need waterproof, windproof, and breathable protection, grab this for $139 (save 30%). And stay warm in this REI co-op for $139 (save 30%).

There are plenty of options for people who aren't members of REI. Love Patagonia? Then you should snag this (cabin gold, Sequoia red and tidepool blue only) for $161. This jacket was made to trap body heat and block the wind at the same time. Women can get the for $161 as well, but only in the cloudberry orange color. This for women is also on sale and is top-rated. For $89 you'll get a side entry secure zip kangaroo hand pocket, as well as an elastic hood.

There are plenty of items worth your time. So if you want comfortable clothing and gear head over to . Here are additional deals you can snag.











