Save Up to $30 on Apple HomePod Smart Speakers During Best Buy's 3-Day Tech Sale

Many people consider the Apple HomePod Mini to be among the best smart speakers at its size thanks to strong audio features and fun colors. For those who want something to fill a room with sound, the larger HomePod 2 is a better option. Both smart speakers are solid buys, albeit expensive ones, but there are often deals to be had. Right now, you can pick a HomePod mini up for only $80 during Best Buy's three-day sale. And that's just the beginning.

Best Buy's sale covers both of Apple's smart speaker options, with the HomePod mini available in a range of different colors for just $80 right now. The speaker still manages to fill a room with 360-degree audio despite its diminutive form factor while you can pair a couple of them with an Apple TV for the ultimate in audio. AirPlay support also makes them great for playing audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac as well. Each HomePod Mini has built-in microphones for making Siri requests and more, too.

Prefer your HomePod to have a little more oomph? The larger HomePod is where it's at, and now you can get one for just $270 as part of this sale. It comes in two colors and you'll get all of the same features as the smaller model but with the addition of even better sound. The larger size allows for improved acoustics and deep, thumping bass and just a single HomePod can fill an entire room with warm, colorful sound.

For good measure, Best Buy is throwing in three free months of Apple Music with HomePod purchases (for new or returning subscribers) so you'll have endless music to stream. It's also bundling in three free months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus, as well as four free months of Apple Arcade.