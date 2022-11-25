Save Up to 30% On Elgato Gear and Turn Your Office Into the Ultimate Gaming Space

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

There are a lot of things I do in my life, and one of them is producing gaming content. When I first started creating videos on YouTube, it was with lower quality mics, lights and a webcam. While these did the job in the beginning, it was clear I needed something to level up my quality, and I turned to one of my favorite brands, Elgato.

If you're interested in improving your recording or streaming quality, right now Elgato has a Black Friday sale on Amazon for up to its gear, including the Wave 3, which is one of the products I have my eye on.

Of the products on sale, I personally have two: the Elgato Facecam and the Elgato Key Light Air. The is usually $170, but right now you can get it for $140. This webcam has the sharpest visuals with 1080p 60 FPS true full HD. It works well with OBS and Twitch, anywhere really. Plus, it has the best integration with a greenscreen that I've seen. Last thing that makes this webcam great is the software that allows you to zoom in or out, effortlessly.

Pair this webcam with the ultra bright for $100 (save $30). Once you get this light, you'll never want to go back to any others because it can brighten up a room with cool or warm lighting at different intensities using software to get the light just right.

The prices during this Black Friday sale is great for gamers and other creators who want to save on high-quality products. Here are a few additional products on sale:

