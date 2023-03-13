Save Up to 30% On Amazon's Latest Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Looking to add some extra convenience to your day-to-day life? Amazon's latest fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speakers can make your daily routines easer than ever, and right now, you can even snag one at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off several different variants, whether you want the base model, the upgraded speaker with a built-in clock or the one that's specifically designed for kids. Without a set expiration there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will last, so you may want to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this sale, you can get your hands on the base model for just $35, or the for $45, both saving you $15 compared to the list price. Released just last year, it's the latest smart speaker in Amazon's lineup, and comes packed full of helpful features. You can use it to stream music, check the weather, update your calendar, control other smart devices and so much more using just the sound of your voice. It even has a built-in motion detector and allows you to set custom routines that start as soon as you get up in the morning, or walk in the door after work.

You can also snag the for $50, which is $10 off the usual price. In addition to some unique and colorful designs, the Kids model allows you to set parental controls to filter out explicit content and is programmed with fun character-inspired songs, jokes and greetings. It also comes with one free year of Amazon Kids (typically $5 a month), which gives you access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, games, educational programs and more.

And if you're looking to pick up even more smart devices, you can check out our roundup of all the best deals on smart plugs, lights, appliances and more.