Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders Repurpose Food Scraps Download Apple Updates DuckDuckGo Beats Google Free COVID Test Kits Back Pain Exercises Best Anime Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to 30% on Amazfit Watches, Earbuds and Smart Scales

Stay on track with your fitness goals while saving money on these products.

Wearables are becoming increasingly common for those who want to keep track of their daily activity levels while staying fit and healthy. Shopping for a new smartwatch can be tricky, especially when there are so many options out there. While Amazfit watches didn't make it to our best smartwatches of 2022 list, there are still plenty of reasons to try one out today. If you're a budget-conscious shopper, you won't want to miss this. Today only, they're on sale on Amazon with prices starting at just $35.

See at Amazon

These watches will track your sleep schedule, monitor your heart rate, measure your blood-oxygen saturation and even track your stress. All of these wearables are waterproof and can be worn while at the gym when you're getting your workouts in. Equipped with always-on AMOLED displays, the watches use algorithms to show you an overall view of your physical condition in a simple-value score. There are lots of different styles to choose from, so here are the best ones that are on sale now.

Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker with replacement band
$35 at Amazon
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini
$96 at Amazon
Amazfit GTS 2 mini
$68 at Amazon
Amazfit GTR 3
$121 at Amazon
Amazfit Bip S Lite
$35 at Amazon
Amazfit Zepp E Circle
$100 at Amazon
Amazfit T-Rex 2
$184 at Amazon
Amazfit Powerbuds
$50 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.