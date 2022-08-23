Save Up to 30% on Amazfit Watches, Earbuds and Smart Scales

Wearables are becoming increasingly common for those who want to keep track of their daily activity levels while staying fit and healthy. Shopping for a new smartwatch can be tricky, especially when there are so many options out there. While Amazfit watches didn't make it to our best smartwatches of 2022 list, there are still plenty of reasons to try one out today. If you're a budget-conscious shopper, you won't want to miss this. Today only, they're with prices starting at just $35.

These watches will track your sleep schedule, monitor your heart rate, measure your blood-oxygen saturation and even track your stress. All of these wearables are waterproof and can be worn while at the gym when you're getting your workouts in. Equipped with always-on AMOLED displays, the watches use algorithms to show you an overall view of your physical condition in a simple-value score. There are lots of different styles to choose from, so here are the best ones that are on sale now.