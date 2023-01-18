Save up to $250 on Roborock Robot Vacuums and Mops

Robot vacuums are a great way to cut down on your daily chores. These nifty devices can keep your floors clean without you having to lift a finger. Just set up a schedule and let your vacuum work while you're at work or focusing on other important things.

Right now you can snag your own at a discount -- Amazon has marked down today, saving you as much as $250 off the list price. But these deals won't last long, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of these prices.

Roborock/CNET With 2,700 Pa of suction, 180 minutes of runtime, precise lidar navigation with 3D mapping of up to four levels and more, the Q7 Plus has a lot to offer. It even mops your floors at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. And the self-empty dock holds up to seven weeks of debris, cutting down the amount of times you have to worry about emptying your dustbin. Clip the on-page coupon to unlock $250 of savings -- the largest price cut in this sale.

The Roborock S7 is one of our favorite robot vacuums of the year. It has suction measured at 2,500 Pa, cleans for up to 180 minutes per charge and boasts both a 300-milliliter water tank and a 400-milliliter dustbin. It vacuums carpets and mops floors in one run, detecting carpets automatically using ultrasonic sound. Plus, this combo device comes with a self-emptying dock that automatically empties your vacuum's dust bin after every cleaning cycle. The dock holds up to 60 days of dust so you don't have to think about emptying it very often. It has a multistage filtration system that captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, sonic mopping technology that scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute. There's also lidar navigation, multilevel mapping and more all available through the app, as well as voice control options and auto top-off to help your vacuum finish a job when the battery runs low. Be sure to clip the $240 on-page coupon to unlock these savings. You're receiving price alerts for Roborock S7 Plus: $710

Roborock The Roborock Q5 has 2,700-Pa suction, gets up to 180 minutes of cleaning time per charge and features a multiplane floating brush to deliver deep cleaning and lift pet hair from floors. It also comes with a self-emptying dock that automatically empties your vacuum's dust bin after every cleaning cycle. The 2.5-liter dust bag holds up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to empty it. It also comes equipped with lidar navigation, which can generate a multifloor map of your home that you can use to designate no-go zones. And if you have compatible smart devices, you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri for hands-free voice control. Clip the on-page coupon to save $200 on this device. You're receiving price alerts for Roborock Q5 Plus: $500

And if a self-emptying base isn't a priority for you, there are models available that come in at a lower price point that skip that feature. The most impressive of the lot may be the , which comes with a whopping maximum of 4,200 Pa of suction that can tackle tough debris like pet hair from your floors for up to 180 minutes at a time. It also has a built-in mopping system and because it comes equipped with an electric pump, you can fine-tune how your mop-vac cleans with 30 water flow levels to choose from. It has a multidirectional floating rubber brush to keep hair from tangling around it and precision lidar navigation with 3D mapping. Normally it's $600, but you'll pay just $460 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Roborock's offers the same 2,700 Pa of suction, 180 minutes of runtime, multilevel mapping and more that is listed above -- just without the extra features of the self-empty base. However, you can always add a base later if budget is the main concern. You'll be able to set cleaning schedules, create no-go zones and more from the app. And with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts support, you'll be able to start and stop your vacuum through voice control. Just clip the $120 on-page coupon and the price of this robot vacuum cleaner drops to $310.

If you're looking for the lowest price in the Roborock vacuum sale, that would be the budget-friendly model. It's on sale for just $200 when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $160 off the list price. It offers you all the basics you'd expect from a robot vacuum, including 2,500 Pa of suction, control through the companion app or remote, and internal mapping for efficient cleaning with minimal missed spots.

There are other models available, too, so be sure to shop the available at Amazon. Or check out other great robot vacuum deals to find the right device for your home.