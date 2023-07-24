Save Up to $250 on Our Favorite Rowing Machines of 2023 at Hydrow's Summer Sale

Most people opt for a treadmill or exercise bike for their home gym, but rowing machines are an underrated option that have a ton to offer. They're great for improving cardio, but also allow you to do some strength training for your arms, back, legs and core. And right now you can snag some of our favorite rowing machines of 2023 for less at Hydrow's summer cyber week sale. You can save $250 on the original Hydrow rower, which drops the price down to $2,245, or grab the more compact Hydrow Wave rower for $1,795, which saves you $100. These deals are only available through July 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With an aluminum and steel frame, and an electromagnetic resistance system, this Hydrow rower looks, feels and performs like a piece of premium fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.

And if you're short on space, you can pick up the Hydrow Wave, which offers a nearly identical workout in a more compact package. It has a 30% smaller footprint than the original Hydrow rower, as well as a smaller 16-inch display. And both rowers fold upright for easy storage when they're not in use. You can pick up just the rowing machine, or bundle it with a one-, two- or three-year Hydrow membership, though you're not saving any money compared to the usual $44-per-month cost.