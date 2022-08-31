Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
Save Up to $250 On a Premium Samsung Tablet Today Only at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful tablet to date, and right now you can pick one up for hundreds off the usual price.
2 min read
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra against a yellow background.
Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price. 

Thanks to its substantial size and versatile interface, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is closer to a Chromebook or two-in-one than a straightforward tablet. It features an ultra-large 14.6-inch sAMOLED display, and uses Samsung's DeX interface which provides a desktop experience on the go. And with Microsoft 365 integration, you can even create and edit documents just like you would on a laptop or desktop. 

The entry-level 128GB model features 8GB of RAM, which is bumped up to 12GB on the 256GB model and 16GB on the 512GB model for lightning-fast performance. The Tab S8 also comes with an integrated S Pen for taking notes on the fly, and it will even sync your notes across Samsung devices so you can look back at them whenever. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6E for speedy loading times, and has an 11,200-mAh battery for all-day use without needing to recharge. It you're looking for a premium Android tablet, it doesn't get much better than this -- especially when you can find it on sale.

