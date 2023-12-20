Save Up to $250 Off Apple's Latest M3 MacBook Pros Today
The M3 MacBook Pro is a great laptop and now it's available with as much as $250 off.
Apple's M3-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros have only been on sale for a few weeks, but there are already some big deals to be had if you know where to look. Right now, both Amazon and Best Buy can save you as much as $200 on the 14-inch model with the 16-inch version seeing even steeper savings of up to $250.
The base-spec 14-inch model is available at $170 off, dropping down to just $1,429 for the 512GB configuration, with the 1TB version selling at $200 off. Both options come with 8GB of RAM and that gorgeous display.
Those looking for a larger display can choose the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro from just $2,249, a $250 price cut, with that machine sporting 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM. Other configurations are also available if you need a different amount of RAM or storage, too. It's really difficult to go wrong with any of them though -- the M3 and M3 Pro chips are fast and quiet, making these powerhouse machines for those who need to get work done on the move.
Don't worry if you don't see a deal for you here, our collection of the best MacBook deals can pair you up with a nice upgrade cross a range of models and price points.
