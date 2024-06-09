Save Up to 25% on Sonos Speakers and Soundbars Just in Time for Father's Day

Sonos has proven itself as one of the most dependable audio makers on the market, but discounts on its line of items are few and far between. So whenever a decent sale takes place, it's worth paying attention and acting fast. And right now is one such time. Whether you're looking to pick up a new wireless speaker or quality soundbar, there are plenty of deals on these in the run-up to Father's Day with as much as 25% off regular prices. Even better, there are bundle offers that can let you get up to $520 off these products' typical retail price from Sonos directly if you need a true home audio makeover.

This Sonos sale is matched, in the most part, by both Best Buy and Amazon, but not every deal is available at those retailers. The canonical sale is definitely over on the Sonos website, and that's where you're going to save the big bucks on bundles.

The biggest saving comes in the form of what Sonos calls the "ultimate immersive set with Arc," which is a long way of saying you'll get a couple of speakers, a soundbar and a subwoofer with huge savings. Those four components would normally retail for around $2,600, but if you order now the bundle is reduced by 20%, bringing the price down to $2,076. That's still a lot of money, but you'll also get a lot of great audio in return.

Those looking to spend less and dip their toes into the world of Sonos can pick up the Era 100 for just $199 instead of its regular price of $249. It's a portable speaker designed for use both outdoors and indoors and sports a 10-hour battery life and water resistance, not to mention big-name features like Apple AirPlay 2 support.

Great Sonos deals don't come along all that often so make sure to take advantage of this sale while you still can -- it isn't likely to stick around for long. We're also keeping track of best Father's Day gifts and have reviewed tons of Bluetooth speakers you can take a peek at so you find the perfect present.