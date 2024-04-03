Save Up to 25% on Logitech Mice, Keyboard, Cameras and More

Logitech is one of the biggest names in the world of wireless mice, wireless keyboards and all manner of computer accessories. But it isn't the cheapest name on the block, and that's what makes this Amazon sale so interesting. With discounts of up to 25% off on some of Logitech's most popular accessories, this deal isn't to be missed. But all of these deals are available for a limited time only, which means ordering as soon as possible is the only way to be absolutely sure you won't miss out.

That biggest 25% discount comes in the form of a deal that takes the Logitech M317 wireless mouse's normal $20 asking price and drops it to just $15. Another mouse worth paying attention to is the Logitech Marathon M705, a mouse that could be seen as a baby MX Master Anywhere of sorts. It'd normally sell for around $35, but you can pick one up for just $30.

While laptop webcams almost universally suck, the Logitech Brio 501 HD webcam is well worth taking a look into. It'd normally sell for $130, but is now yours for just $100, and it has all the features you need to make you look your best the next time you're in an online meeting.

Many of these options are available in multiple colors, so make sure to pick the one you like best. But don't worry if you don't see a deal that works for you. Our list of the best wireless mouse deals will have something for everyone. Need a keyboard? This list of the best keyboard deals is a great place to start.