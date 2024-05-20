Save Up to 25% Off Samsung's Latest Foldable Phones, Including Best-Ever Prices

A cursory glance at our list of the best foldable phones will show that Samsung is responsible for two of the devices on that list, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. These foldable phones are very different but both are at the top of their game, and right now -- with new Flip and Fold phones expected in a couple months' time -- you can pick one up with up to 25% off, including one deal that makes the 512GB Z Flip 5 the same price as the 256GB model. That's the best price we've seen to date.

There are plenty of devices available as part of this Amazon early Memorial Day sale across multiple configurations and colors, and we won't get into all of them here. But that being said, it's impossible to ignore the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, which can now be had for just $850, a price that matches the price of the 256GB model. That's the best price we've seen this configuration available for and effectively means that you can get twice the storage for the same price -- a no-brainer, to be sure. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a foldable 6.7-inch display, while a 3.4-inch outer display is also part of the setup here, giving you a way to read notifications and more without opening the phone proper.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The double-storage offer is one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals around right now, but it's a flip phone with a relatively small display. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a device with a large 7.6-inch foldable display and an external display that measures 6.2 inches, bigger than many traditional phones. It also includes support for the S Pen stylus for taking notes and more, too. Right now, you can get one with 256GB of storage for just $1,350, a $450 savings over the original $1,800 price.