Save Up to $200 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Before They Even Launch

We now know that the next Samsung Unpacked is just a few weeks away with the company having confirmed an Aug. 10 date for the media event. We're expecting to see several new devices unveiled, including the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones and the next-gen Galaxy Watch 5 wearable. Samsung is incentivizing early adopters with the opportunity to , commitment-free, before they're even official.

Samsung fans in the US who reserve the latest devices before the Aug. 10 event will receive credit to spend at Samsung's online store. You'll get a $100 credit for reserving a next-gen Samsung phone, $50 for the next smartwatch or $30 for the next version of the Galaxy Buds. Better yet, if you go for all three devices, that credit will be topped up to $200.

In the fine print at Samsung's site, the company states that the reservation credit can be applied to preordered devices at checkout if you buy two or more qualifying products simultaneously. This means you can save directly on the latest products if you're picking up a combination of phone, smartwatch and earbuds. If you're opting for the next-gen phone, watch or buds alone, you won't be able to use the credit directly on that preordered device, but you can spend it on supplementary purchases at Samsung's site.

To be eligible for the free credit promotion, all you need to do is . When preorders go live, presumably shortly after the Aug. 10 Unpacked event, you'll then be able to use the credit you receive. You're not on the hook to buy the devices even if you reserve them ahead of the event, so it's worth signing up for the promotion even if you're on the fence about getting the next flagship devices from Samsung.