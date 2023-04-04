Save Up to $200 On Rugged Outdoor Tech at Garmin's (Almost) Summer Sale

With summer just around the corner, you may be itching to get back to some of your favorite outdoor hobbies. And whether that's running, biking, fishing or golfing, Garmin makes wearables and other advanced tech that can help you improve your performance. And right now, you can even pick some up for less at its (Almost) Summer sale where you can save up to $200 on select smartwatches, GPS navigators, fish finders and more.

There's no set expiration listed for this sale, so there's no telling how long these discounts will stick around. But to make sure you don't miss on some of the best bargains available, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can shop at this sale below. And you can check out our roundup of all the best fitness deals out there for even more bargains on tech, equipment and apparel.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Garmin If you need a fitness tracker that's as serious as you are, look no further than the Garmin Instinct. This rugged smartwatch features military-grade durability, and is designed to handle even your most extreme adventures. It has access to multiple sat-nav networks so you can track your location, even when you're off the grid, and will even generate a route to take you back to your starting point. It's equipped with an altimeter, barometer and compass, and has multiple preset sport modes to optimize fitness tracking. The standard model boasts an impressive 14-day battery life, or you can upgrade to the solar model for $250.

Garmin Monitor your sleep, stress levels, movement and more, plus download music from Spotify and other apps onto your watch and pair with your device so you can get calls, reminders and texts, and even pay for stuff right on your wrist. While this watch lacks the heart-monitoring tech that's popular on other models, at this price it's still a great deal packed with a ton of features. Plus, this watch gets up to eight days of battery life on a single charge, depending on which features you have activated.

Garmin There's more than just fitness trackers on sale right now, too. This DriveSmart 55 GPS sat-nav is equipped with a built-in microphone and voice assistant for easy hands-free navigation, and provides live updates about weather and traffic conditions so you can always find the most efficient route. It even supports smart notifications so you can see texts and other notifications while you're on the go.

Garmin/CNET Garmin also makes some great tech to give you the best chance of getting a few nibbles when you're out on the water. This Striker fish finder comes with a GT20 transducer and has built-in sonar so you can get a clear view of what's happening beneath your boat. It also has a high-sensitivity GPS so you can plot your routes, and you can mark waypoints so you can easily get back to your favorite fishing hotspots. All sizes are currently discounted, with prices starting at $160 for the model with a 4-inch display, but you can upgrade all the way up to 9 inches if you don't mind spending the extra money.

More Garmin (Almost) Summer deals

: $250 (save $50)

: $200 (save $100)

: $120 (save $30)

: $250 (save $50)

: $200 (save $50)

: $160 (save $20)