Save Up to $200 On a New M2 MacBook Pro Before They're Sold Out

Apple recently updated it's popular MacBook Pro with a new, cutting-edge M2 processor, making it one of the best laptops you'll find on the market at the moment. And while these updated models, like many of Apple's latest devices, come with a pretty hefty price tag, right now you've got a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. B&H Photo is currently offering up to $100 off the , and $200 off the , which means you can get your hands on one of these sleek and powerful MacBooks for as little as $1,899. There's no set expiration on these deals, but some configurations have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The M2 MacBook Pro is the most advanced Apple laptop to date, and comes packed full of powerful hardware. The base model comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, though you can upgrade all the way up to 8TB if you need additional storage. The base features a 10-core processor and 16-core GPU, or you can upgrade to the which has a 12-core processor and a 19-core GPU. Both models feature a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. These are also the first MacBook Pro models to feature Wi-Fi 6E support for lightning-fast web performance, though you'll need a compatible router as well. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, multiple USB-C ports, a built-in SD card reader and Hi-Fi speakers with spatial audio.

And while they may be a generation old, it's also worth mentioning that select for as much as $400 off right now as well. Or you can check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals for even more bargains.