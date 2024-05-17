Save Up to $200 Off a New Wi-Fi-Connected Grill This Memorial Day

Traeger makes some of our favorite grills and we're always glad to spot a deal on them. With summer almost upon us and Memorial Day deals stacking up, now is as good a time as any to treat yourself, your family and your friends to a new grill. Right now Amazon is offering a few different Traeger grills and smokers at big discounts, with savings of up to $200 off.

There are currently more deals included in the sale than we can list here, but we've highlighted a few of the best ones for your perusal. Note that many of the deals in Amazon's sale are for the same grill in different finishes, so be sure to check the details as you look at your options.

At the very high end of the lineup, we have the Ironwood XL grill and smoker, which would normally retail for $2,000 but is now just $1,800. This grill comes with Wi-Fi support and smart app connectivity so you can monitor and control your grill from anywhere, useful for grilling projects that require especially long cooking times.

Those looking for something a little less fancy can shop further down the price range and pay just $600 for the Traeger Grills Pro 575, another Wi-Fi-connected smart grill that would normally sell for $800.

The company's flat-top model, the Traeger Flatrock, features a griddle that CNET reviewers said makes it perfect for grilling tacos or smash burgers. The Flatrock is currently discounted to $800, which is $100 off the normal retail price.

There are plenty of other options in addition to the three grills we mentioned here and, again, make sure to check whether your grill of choice has any other color options listed at different prices before ordering.

These deals are all listed as being limited-time affairs, which means they could come to an end at any moment and without warning, so factor that in if you're pondering a purchase.