Save Up to 20% on Samsonite Luggage During This End-of-Season Sale

Let's face it, summer is almost over and we're heading into the fall. So while we're swapping shorts for jeans, what will stay in style is luggage. With this end of summer sale at Samsonite, you'll get up to on select travel gear sitewide through Aug. 23, and have long lasting luggage that will work in any season.

Since luggage is expensive, it's typically important to get the most budget-friendly products while ensuring it's still high-quality. The most affordable luggage on sale is this for $24. This is a great option for a simple carry on for your tablet. While the Classic Business crossbody bag won't hold all your clothes, you can snag this for $34, if you're looking for a non-roller that you can carry with you no matter how you decide to travel.

It's around $136 where you see rolling luggage. A features a laptop compartment, storage sleeves, slip pockets and more for $136. And for the same price, an is more of the classic luggage we see in our everyday travels. Only found in Caribbean blue, this 360 degree spinner features a micro-diamond texture to keep your luggage looking nice after bumps and dings, and it has a TSA lock to ensure security too.

The most you'll spend is $920 on a that features a TSA, spinner wheels, ID tag and more. But the majority of luggage on sale fits within reasonable prices for any budget.

