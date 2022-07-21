Save Up to $20 at Famous Footwear With This Coupon Code

Summer isn't over yet, but it's never too early to get what you need before returning to school. At Famous Footwear, you have plenty of time to capitalize on this on hundreds of shoe styles. Get $10 off a purchase of $50 or more, $15 off a $75 purchase, or $20 off a $100 purchase with the coupon code BACK2SCHOOL22.

Famous Footwear has other sales going on during the same time as well, including 20% off select backpacks, bags and Nike products, 70% off select women's sandals and up to 25% off select Crocs. All orders over $75 ship for free. The retailer is known for great prices on popular products from brands like Nike, Converse, Birkenstock, Puma, Vans and Dr. Martens.

The coupons are good until Sept. 5, so take your time to browse through the many options.