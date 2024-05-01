Save Up to 18% on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Today for One of the Best Deals in Gaming

For Xbox gamers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is genuinely one of the best things you can spend money on. It grants access to a rotating mass of games that not only includes a lot of new indie darlings, but also includes heavy-hitters like Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and, soon, Tomb Raider as well. If you're looking to start a subscription or just save some money when renewing an existing sub, then you'll be glad to know that you can grab Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with up to 18% off at Woot.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases.

The deal at Woot allows you to get a one-month subscription with 13% off, and a three-month subscription with 18% off. The best part about this deal is that there are no issues if you're already a member, as adding one of these codes will just extend your membership (up to a maximum of 36 months). It's one of the best Xbox deals going on right now, but it expires on May 10 so bear that in mind.