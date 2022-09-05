iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets

Today only at Best Buy, you can pick up some of our favorite Android tablets of the year at a discount.
Galaxy Tab S8 against a yellow background.
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount. 

See at Best Buy

Both the Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. You can pick up the 128GB S8 for $530 ($130 off), or grab the 256GB model for $617 ($163 off). The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus starts at $760 ($140 off) for the 128GB model, and jumps up to $807 ($173 off) for the 256GB model

Both tablets are equipped with 8GB of RAM, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with an S Pen stylus for taking notes, editing photos and more. The main differences between these two models is the display. The standard S8 has an 11-inch LCD display, while the S8 Plus features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The S8 Plus also has a larger 10,090-mAh battery, which provides about 10 hours of power, compared the the S8's 8,000-mAh battery. Both models also use Android 12 OS, and are compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby.

Which tablets have the best price?

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare top products or find coupon codes before buying your next tablet.