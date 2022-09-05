Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets

Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.

Both the Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. You can pick up the for $530 ($130 off), or grab the for $617 ($163 off). The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus starts at $760 ($140 off) for the , and jumps up to $807 ($173 off) for the .

Both tablets are equipped with 8GB of RAM, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with an S Pen stylus for taking notes, editing photos and more. The main differences between these two models is the display. The standard S8 has an 11-inch LCD display, while the S8 Plus features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The S8 Plus also has a larger 10,090-mAh battery, which provides about 10 hours of power, compared the the S8's 8,000-mAh battery. Both models also use Android 12 OS, and are compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby.