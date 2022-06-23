Save Up to $160 Portable Power Stations With Early Prime Day Deals

Whether you're packing for a road trip somewhere off the grid or just want backup power during summer thunderstorms, having a portable power station is a good idea. Power stations are used to charge devices in areas where you might not have access to an outlet (or even electricity).

As Amazon gears up for it's price-shattering Prime Day event in July, plenty of early Prime Day deals have already dropped. Right now you can save up to $160 Anker portable power stations. The 300-watt by Anker can power up to eight devices simultaneously, and you can snag a $160 discount when you use code POWERHOUSE32 at checkout, bringing the price to just $200.

The 289 watt-hour capacity can provide multiple charges to all your personal devices while on the go. It features a 300-watt AC outlet, a 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket and 2 DC ports to help you meet all your charging needs.

If you're looking for something with a bit more power, you can invest in the portable power station, which is just $360 right now when you clip the $100 on-page coupon. It features the same outlet types as the 523, but it also has a massive 388 watt-hour capacity, keeping you going longer without a recharge.

Or grab something that can take on even tougher jobs. The 500-watt is pretty rugged with a drop-proof unibody structure for harsh environments. It features LiFePO4 batteries, which is rated to provide 3000 charge cycles, a 6x increase over a standard lithium-ion battery pack. It also includes nine charging ports and has a 512 watt-hour capacity. It is available for $500 right now. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to get the $100 discount.

Read more: Best Portable Power Stations of 2022