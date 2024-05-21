Save Up to $160 Off Ultenic Robot Vacuums and Mop Combo Units This Memorial Day

The early Memorial Day deals are starting to flow and for those who want to ditch the manual vacuum and treat themselves to a new way to clean, now is a great time to pick up a robot vacuum. Amazon is running a couple of Ultenic robot vacuum deals right now with savings of up to $160 available. The high-end T10 Elite robot vacuum and mop is now yours for just $240 when you enter the discount code YWRG2VAB while anyone looking to spend less should check out the D6s robot vacuum instead. Enter the discount code FHSZ32X5 and you'll pay just $100, saving a whopping 50% off the original asking price.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price. See Memorial Day Appliance Deals

At the top of the Ultenic lineup, we find the T10 Elite, a model that can empty itself and requires manual intervention only once every 45 days or so. It can vacuum as well as mop your floors while the LiDAR navigation technology ensures that the unit will avoid all of your furniture and other household items. This really is a set-it-and-forget-it solution that will do all the work for you with the minimum of fuss.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Looking for something a little cheaper? The D6s doesn't empty itself but it does offer both vacuum and mop functionality and is ideal or cleaning homes with pets whether they have hard floors or carpets. The unit will automatically return to its base when it needs to recharge and you can control it using the app or Alexa if that's more your jam.

One word of caution, these deals will only be available until May 26 at 11:59 pm PT, which means that you only have a handful of days left to pick up your new robot vacuum.