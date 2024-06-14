Save Up to $150 Off the Google Pixel Tablet at Woot Today

If you're looking for a new tablet and are loyal to the Android ecosystem, the Google Pixel tablet is a very solid option. It isn't the cheapest Android tablet around, but it's one of the best and right now you can pick one up with a discount to make the price more palatable. Order now and you'll save $120 off your new tablet and charging dock, bringing the price down to $370. Alternatively, the tablet can be had on its own for just $300 which represents a $150 saving.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, just like in the Pixel phones, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows. It's also easy on the battery, ensuring you won't need to reach for that charger too often, even though this bundle comes with a charging dock to make it easy to power back up.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

When it does come time to charge, you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Watch this: Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet 06:35

Not sure that the Pixel Tablet is for you or prefer something with a different set of features? Our list of the best tablet deals should have you sorted in no time at all.