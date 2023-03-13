Save Up to $140 on Anker Speakers and Office Tech Right Now at Amazon

From flashy speakers with built-in lighting to professional office equipment, Anker makes some of our favorite tech on the market right now -- especially when it comes to audio. And if you're in the market for a new speaker or webcam, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Anker products, including a on one of our absolute favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available.

Thanks to its rugged IPX7 waterproof design and impressive bass, we named the the best $100 Bluetooth speaker on the market. And right now, you can get your hands on one for even less, with the black variant on sale for just $75, which saves you $32.

Or, if you need a speakerphone to make those conference calls a little easier, you can snag the for $176 right now, saving you $44 compared to the usual price. It's the upgraded version of one of our favorite speakerphones on the market, is compatible with both Zoom Rooms and Google Meet, and is designed for calls of up to 12 people at a time. If you need a new webcam for virtual meetings, you can snag the for $30 off, dropping the price down to $120. It features 2K resolution, impressive low-light performance and uses AI tech to automatically keep you centered in the frame.

