iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save up to $120 on These Compact PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Sets

Adjustable dumbbells are ideal for a home gym that's limited on space, and right now you can snag a set at a bargain.
A PowerBlock adjustable dumbbell against an orange background.
PowerBlock

Now that summer is winding down, you may be looking to move your workout routine indoors. And one of the most versatile pieces of equipment you can add to your home gym is a pair of adjustable dumbbells. Right now at Woot, you can pick up a set of PowerBlock Elite USA adjustable dumbbells for hundreds off their usual price. This deals is only available today and expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a set at this price.

See at Woot

The main benefit of adjustable dumbbells is they're compact, making them great for home gyms where space if often limited. These PowerBlock dumbbells are sold in pairs, and the base "stage one" set replaces 16 individual dumbbells. They range from five to 50 pounds, and increase in 2.5-pound increments using a simple dial lock mechanism. You can pick up the stage one set for $300, which saves you $120 compared to the usual price.

 If 50 pounds won't cut it for you, you can also pick up an expansion set. The stage two expansion increases the weight up to 70 pounds, and the stage three expansion goes all the way up to 90 pounds. Both expansion sets are on sale for $140, $49 off the usual price. Just note that these expansion sets can't be used without the basic stage one set.

Crush your fitness goals from home.

Use the CNET Shopping extension to compare prices on dumbbells, yoga mats and reusable water bottles.