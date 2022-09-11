Save up to $120 on These Compact PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Sets

Now that summer is winding down, you may be looking to move your workout routine indoors. And one of the most versatile pieces of equipment you can add to your home gym is a pair of adjustable dumbbells. Right now at Woot, you can pick up a set of PowerBlock Elite USA adjustable dumbbells for hundreds off their usual price. This deals is only available today and expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a set at this price.

The main benefit of adjustable dumbbells is they're compact, making them great for home gyms where space if often limited. These PowerBlock dumbbells are sold in pairs, and the base " " set replaces 16 individual dumbbells. They range from five to 50 pounds, and increase in 2.5-pound increments using a simple dial lock mechanism. You can pick up the stage one set for $300, which saves you $120 compared to the usual price.

If 50 pounds won't cut it for you, you can also pick up an expansion set. The increases the weight up to 70 pounds, and the goes all the way up to 90 pounds. Both expansion sets are on sale for $140, $49 off the usual price. Just note that these expansion sets can't be used without the basic stage one set.