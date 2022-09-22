Save Up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells, Score One for as Little as $60

Video doorbells are incredibly useful for home security. They allow you to see who's at your front door, no matter where you are in the world. We like Ring video doorbells for a lot of the same reasons the product has become so popular all over the country: affordability, ease of use and easy setup.

These offers are selling out quickly, so you'll want to grab what you can while supplies last. The refurbished wired 2021 Ring Video Doorbell, which was priced at $30, is already sold out and so is the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You can still grab a (save $40), a or a , or a (save $120).

These doorbells allow you to interact with guests through video and audio capabilities, they alert you when someone is at the door and you can store hours of data collected from the doorbell. Right now, several doorbells -- both brand-new and refurbished -- are at extremely low prices on Woot.

Before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's current relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.