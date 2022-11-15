Save Up to $120 on Garmin Watches at Wellbots

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Shopping for a Garmin watch, but waiting for a good deal? Wellbots has started early and discounted a number of items for Black Friday, including the by $100 and the line by $50. But right now you can get an additional $20 off when you use promo code 20GARMIN at checkout. Not only can these watches help motivate you on your fitness journey, but they can also keep you connected on the go -- plus they make great gifts for loved ones.

The lineup of rugged sports watches on sale all feature a scratch-resistant touchscreen and is thermal-, shock- and water-resistant up to 100 meters. The watches also have advanced training features, sports apps, health and wellness monitoring sensors and more. The offerings come in multiple sizes as well, so you can get the best fit for your wrist.

The smallest option of the three, the comes in at 42 millimeters. The standard model, which is down to $580 with the promo code savings, offers an 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode or 37 hours with GPS only. The comes in at $680 and offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 46 hours with GPS only. For the same price, the measures 47 millimeters and offers an 18-day battery life in smartwatch mode. With GPS only, you'll get 57 hours. The provides up to 22 days of charge, and in its GPS-only mode, you'll get up to 73 hours of use.

The largest of these three models, the , comes in at 51 millimeters, and can be yours for $780, saving you $120 off of the list price. With a 28-day battery in smartwatch mode and 89 hours with GPS only, it certainly has the most to offer in terms of battery longevity. It also offers a built-in LED flashlight that's handy for everyday use and can help keep you safe during night-hiking and camping expeditions.

The Instinct 2 is another Garmin watch that has a lot to offer. More rugged in function and appearance, the has a 45 millimeter face, and comes in at a more modest $330, saving you $70 off its regular list price with the promo code applied. With up to 28 days of use in smartwatch mode, up to 50 days in battery saver mode and as much as 54 hours in battery GPS mode, it can keep going as long as you can -- and then some. The costs a little bit more, at $380, but in smartwatch mode, you'll get potentially unlimited days of use, and in standard GPS mode you can get up to 48 hours of continuous function.

