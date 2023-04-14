Save Up to $120 on Garmin Smartwatches at Best Buy

Wearables like smartwatches have grown in popularity in recent years, thanks to the convenience and extra features they offer over traditional watches. And for those of you who are outdoors a lot or want to take advantage of fitness tracking features and need a smartwatch rugged enough to handle workouts, hiking and more, you may want to check out some options from Garmin.

Garmin is a trusted brand for fitness tech and has earned a couple of spots on our best smartwatches for 2023 roundup thanks to solid compatibility with Android and iOS devices and strong fitness features. Right now Best Buy has marked down a selection of Garmin watches with . We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Garmin/CNET If you want a rugged smartwatch with GPS that meets US military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance and has solar charging capabilities, you can't go wrong with Garmin's Instinct. It will track your activities like running and cycling, as well as sleep, stress and heart rate, it's water-rated up to 100 meters for swimming and it has a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. Plus, it has an impressive battery life and it's discounted by $120 right now.

Garmin/CNET The Fenix 7 lineup is the latest in the Fenix series, and this edition features a 1.3-inch display with a scratch-resistant solar charging lens. It offers up to 18 days of battery life per charge while indoors, but solar charging can extend that number to 22 days, which is great if you're a fan of hiking, camping and other outdoor activities. It comes preloaded with TopoActive maps, tracks fitness, sleep, stress and other health data, and, when paired with a phone, you can get notifications and access to Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

Garmin/CNET And if you're looking to spend bottom-dollar on a solid Garmin smartwatch, check out the Forerunner 45. At just $140, it's the cheapest watch currently on sale, but that doesn't mean it skimps on the features it offers. It has an always-on display, along with fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and a battery that will last up to 13 hours in GPS mode.

Those are just a few highlights from the current promotion, so be sure to shop the discounted at Best Buy if you want to find more options. And checkout our roundup of the best Garmin deals happening now to find discounts on other wearables, sports tech and more.

