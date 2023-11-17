Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung Frame TVs With Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Having a great, big TV is all well and good until you turn it off. Then you're stuck with a boring slab of black plastic that dominates the room and gathers dust. But not if you own a Samsung The Frame TV, because it turns into a work of art when you aren't watching the latest binge-worthy TV show. And now you can get one of your very own and save up to $1,000 as you do.

That's thanks to the annual Black Friday shenanigans that currently see The Frame TVs offered at deep discounts so long as you know where to look. And right now, Amazon's Black Friday sale is that place with multiple screen sizes on offer. All you have to do is pick the one that best fits your needs.

When turned on, these Samsung TVs have plenty to offer. The range-topping 85-inch model would normally retail for around $4,298 but Amazon has slashed that price to just $3,298 which is a whopping $1,000 off. For that money, you'll get a QLED 4K panel with Quantum HDR support and an anti-reflection finish. There are all the usual smart TV aspects as well, but the real magic comes when this thing is turned off. Designed to be hung on a wall, this TV looks like a picture frame and will display stunning works of art so as to appear like a painting. There are even customizable bezels to make sure that you get the right look for your decor, too.

Looking for something a bit smaller? The smallest model comes in at 43 inches and just $798, but there are size options in between, too. And with sale season just getting started you can bet there will be even more Black Friday TV deals to come as well.