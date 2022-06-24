Save Up to $100 on Various iPad Models at B&H This Weekend Only

An iPad should be at the top of your list of options if you're looking to buy a new tablet. It's a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful device that's also easy to use. Plus, there are a ton of different iPad models to choose from, so you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

iPad deals can be hard to come by, but with Amazon Prime Day on the horizon and early Prime Day deals dropping almost every day, many of Amazon's competitors are announcing sales. Right now, are up to $100 off. From the Mini to the Pro, you'll find many iPad models to choose from at varying discounts.

If you currently own an iPhone or a MacBook, sticking with Apple is a good idea. A lot of functions can be shared between devices. However, iPads are great devices for just about everyone, so if you're looking to upgrade from an Android device, there are plenty of good reasons to consider the selection of Apple tablets available.

Prices in the B&H sale start at just $439 for the new, . It comes with just 64GB of storage, but does support LTE, allowing you to connect from anywhere you get a signal from the carrier of your choice. Data plans are sold separately, but it does make it easy to use your tablet on a long road trip or outdoors, away from Wi-Fi access.

There are many other models and configurations available as well, some that are Wi-Fi only, like this 256GB , and others with ample storage like the with Apple's M1 chip for $1,699. Check out the at B&H to find the right iPad to fit your needs.