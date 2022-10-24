Save Up to $100 On Ultrapopular Beats Earbuds Right Now at Amazon

Beats makes some of our absolute favorite earbuds on the market right now, whether you're looking for a casual pair for strolling around town, or a rugged pair that's good for working out. But since the company is owned by Apple, Beats earbuds have the same drawback as all Apple products -- they're pricey, and not always easy to find at a discount. But right now, Amazon is offering a rare chance to pick up a pair of Beats headphones on sale, with up to 40% off the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro earbuds. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, but discounts on earbuds this popular rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab a pair at this price.

CNET reviewer David Carnoy compared the to a stemless version of Apple's popular AirPods, and they're a great pick if you want a pair of earbuds for everyday use. They have active noise canceling and a transparency mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Right now, you can grab all colors, including the new blue and gray variants, on sale for $90, which is $60 off the usual price and the all-time lowest price we've seen.

Or, if you're looking for some earbuds that are a little more advanced, you can grab a pair of Beats Fit Pros -- our overall favorite pair of earbuds for working out in 2022. They have the same IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance as the Studio Buds above, but also feature flexible wingtips that help them fit in your ears more securely so you can use them on runs or at the gym. They also support active noise canceling and spatial audio, and are equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro for seamless connectivity with Apple devices. They list for $200, but right now you can pick up the , or grab a .

And if you need earbuds that can handle even your most extreme adventures, you can save $100 on a pair of , dropping the price down to $150. They're our favorite pair of earbuds with ear hooks, which will keep them in place even during intense activities like mountain biking or trail running where you're getting jostled around quite a bit. They don't have noise-canceling capabilities like the two pairs above, but they do boast spatial audio support, an auto play/pause feature that can detect when you remove an earbud and built-in voice-activated Siri assistance. They also have the same H1 chip as the Beats Fit Pros, and have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case.