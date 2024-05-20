Save Up to $100 on Stunning Grid Studio Exploded Tech Art for Father's Day

If you're a fan of tech and are on the hunt for something cool to adorn your walls, you need to look no further than Grid Studio. The company makes gorgeous artwork from some of the world's most iconic devices whether they're iPhones, game consoles or something else entirely. They can be a bit on the costly side though, which is why this new sale is well worth taking advantage of. With Father's Day just around the corner, Grid Studio is discounting some items by up to $100 and offering 15% off the rest when you enter the discount code FA15.

One of the best offers you'll find at this sale is the $99 Grid 4S, featuring the deconstructed components of Apple's iPhone 4S, which saves you $70 off its list price. For the gamers, the Grid Game Boy Pocket is down to just $129 currently, a massive $100 savings on its list price.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Another popular piece is the Grid NES controller, which can be yours for only $139 right now. That's a $30 direct discount, as well as an additional 15% off when you enter that discount code.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini.

Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so you get exactly what you want.

Prefer your iPhones in one piece? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals, too.